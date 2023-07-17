Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $1,079,000. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in Home Depot by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 3,522 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.50.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Price Performance

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $316.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.22.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

