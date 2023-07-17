Hartford Financial Management Inc. Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.0% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $3,894,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654,947 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $556,791,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $149.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $152.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.