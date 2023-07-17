Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

HOLX stock opened at $80.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

