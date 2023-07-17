H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 596.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 84,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

H&R Block Price Performance

In related news, Director Richard A. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.54 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRB opened at $32.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.68. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.