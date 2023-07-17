HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $283,913,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,314,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,644,000 after purchasing an additional 346,272 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 639.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $482.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.81.

NYSE HUBS opened at $555.36 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $569.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $507.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total value of $3,592,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,350 shares in the company, valued at $259,232,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,913,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total value of $3,592,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 613,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,232,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,854 shares of company stock valued at $17,143,923. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

