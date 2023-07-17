Humankind Investments LLC Sells 311 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Humankind Investments LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $149.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,373,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

