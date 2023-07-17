IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,152 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in IAC during the fourth quarter worth $1,164,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in IAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in IAC by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in IAC by 5.7% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the first quarter worth about $235,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAC opened at $68.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.65. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($1.04). IAC had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on IAC from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on IAC from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IAC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on IAC from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

