IFG Advisory LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. TheStreet upgraded NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $454.69 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $480.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 236.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $382.95 and a 200-day moving average of $283.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

