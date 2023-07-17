Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,667,220,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

Ingredion Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Ingredion news, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,723 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $108.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.28.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

About Ingredion

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.