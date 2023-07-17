iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

EFA stock opened at $73.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.25. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

