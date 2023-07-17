iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.21 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.4315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

