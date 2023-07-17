ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ITT were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in ITT by 449.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

ITT Trading Down 0.8 %

ITT opened at $97.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.46. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.51 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.43.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.24 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.85%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

