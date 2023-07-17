Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 305 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Toro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Toro by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Toro by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Toro by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,558,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Toro by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $161,116.14. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,858.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTC. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Toro in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Toro in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

TTC opened at $103.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.55 and a 200 day moving average of $106.73. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $78.19 and a 52-week high of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Toro’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 27.70%.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

