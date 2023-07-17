Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $2,504,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 35,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $159.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.77.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.