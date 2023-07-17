JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $149.77 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The company has a market cap of $437.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

