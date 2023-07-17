JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,226,390,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,606,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,940 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,464,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $100.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.53. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $82.90 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $408.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

