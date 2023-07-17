Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,943,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,567,000 after purchasing an additional 784,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,483,000 after purchasing an additional 360,340 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,498,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,021,000 after purchasing an additional 339,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,328.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,112,260 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KDP stock opened at $31.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.02%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.