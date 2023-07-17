Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Position Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $602,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,012 shares of company stock worth $1,308,748. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $212.77 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $263.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.35. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

