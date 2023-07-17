Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,892 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after acquiring an additional 519,620 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,393,752 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,605,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after purchasing an additional 394,616 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,145,152 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $439,607,000 after acquiring an additional 742,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,623,137 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $317,783,000 after acquiring an additional 172,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 1.3 %

LVS stock opened at $60.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.36. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $65.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

