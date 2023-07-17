Leisure Capital Management Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Leisure Capital Management decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.6% of Leisure Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HD opened at $316.50 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.13 and its 200-day moving average is $302.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.50.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

