Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $39,991,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,123,000 after acquiring an additional 415,350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 667,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,401,000 after acquiring an additional 323,531 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 65.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 312,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Lennar during the first quarter valued at $28,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

Lennar Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of LEN opened at $133.24 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $133.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

