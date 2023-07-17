Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $6,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MANH. DA Davidson increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total transaction of $357,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total value of $357,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total value of $5,389,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,267.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,531 shares of company stock worth $8,766,886 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

MANH opened at $200.87 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.18 and a 52 week high of $201.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.14 and a beta of 1.58.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 67.34% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $221.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

