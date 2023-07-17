Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Markel Group by 521.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after buying an additional 445,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,438,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Markel Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 250,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,849,000 after buying an additional 42,142 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at about $48,324,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,678.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,678.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 194 shares of company stock worth $260,642. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,379.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 66.90 and a beta of 0.79. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,458.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,352.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,337.88.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.23 by $1.12. Markel Group had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 78.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

