Massachusetts Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Massachusetts Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 3.5% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

CVX stock opened at $153.58 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $136.43 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $290.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

