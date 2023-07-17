Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,009 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 70,877 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,534 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Matador Resources by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Matador Resources by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 61,082 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.40 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,439,843.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $124,560 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Matador Resources Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

MTDR stock opened at $52.23 on Monday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 3.54.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The firm had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

