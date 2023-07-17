McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

MKC stock opened at $85.77 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 60.23%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

