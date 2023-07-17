Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Holdings Increased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 115.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,206 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 91.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 54,586 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNST stock opened at $57.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.56.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNST. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

