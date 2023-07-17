M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stake Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Price Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $130.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $193.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.11.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.20.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

