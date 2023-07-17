National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 1,067.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NGG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($16.08) to GBX 1,280 ($16.47) in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.89) to GBX 1,050 ($13.51) in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.79) to GBX 1,275 ($16.40) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,176.25.

National Grid Stock Up 0.3 %

National Grid Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $67.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.47. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.3458 per share. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 4.5%.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

