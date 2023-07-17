NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on NI shares. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

NI stock opened at $27.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.57.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

