Northern Financial Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 7,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at $71,424,477.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 864,122 shares of company stock worth $29,751,580 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $125.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

