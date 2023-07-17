NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $815,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 112.1% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 74.9% in the first quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $150.05 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.21. The stock has a market cap of $353.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

