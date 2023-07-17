NovaPoint Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,609,399,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,273,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,919,000 after buying an additional 3,849,148 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $159.87 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The stock has a market cap of $415.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.77.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

