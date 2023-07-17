NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Trimmed by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.9% of Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. David J Yvars Group lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after buying an additional 143,483 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.9% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avala Global LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,455,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $454.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $382.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $480.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 236.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.