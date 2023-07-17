NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 39.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 562,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,210 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 2.3% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $156,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.1 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $454.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 236.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $480.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

