NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,670 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.7% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $454.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $382.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 236.82, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $480.88.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.