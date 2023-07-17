NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Echo45 Advisors LLC

Echo45 Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,413 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.3% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $454.69 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 236.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

