Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $357,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $357,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,861 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $135.56 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.84.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

