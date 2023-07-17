Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $386,590,000. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 13,395,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,060,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,867,000 after purchasing an additional 160,152 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:PEAK opened at $21.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $28.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 118.81%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality healthcare real estate focused on the aging population and the desire for improved health.

