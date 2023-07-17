Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Shares in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $589,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $25,216,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 28.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 28,501 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $69.07 on Monday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $85.90. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.26.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.30 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLNT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.33.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

