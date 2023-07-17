Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 18,235 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,235 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 173,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 796,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,923,000 after buying an additional 365,500 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 94,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 12,183 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $11.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.