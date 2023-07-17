Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 1,901 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Allstate by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 263.7% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $101.18 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.97 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.31.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

