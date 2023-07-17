Oak Thistle LLC Buys 4,043 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clarivate by 42.1% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 736,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 218,095 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 637.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP purchased a new position in Clarivate during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Clarivate by 2.5% during the first quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,248,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,505,000 after buying an additional 80,184 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.31 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 151.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. On average, analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

