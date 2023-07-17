Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,685,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,405,000 after buying an additional 367,896 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,487,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,234,000 after buying an additional 257,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,308,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,515,000 after buying an additional 1,078,739 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHPT. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America raised ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

ChargePoint stock opened at $8.26 on Monday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $19.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.60.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,705,810.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,705,810.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 412,477 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $3,737,041.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 784,911 shares of company stock worth $6,853,957. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

