Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 39.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 330,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 111,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth $378,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mister Car Wash

In other news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,486.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $34,508.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $199,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,486.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 759,555 shares of company stock worth $6,843,435 over the last quarter. Insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mister Car Wash Trading Up 1.0 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCW. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

MCW stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $225.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mister Car Wash Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

