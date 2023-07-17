Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,980 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.53.

Devon Energy Stock Down 4.3 %

DVN opened at $48.90 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

