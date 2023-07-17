Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $210,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.15.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $69.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.96. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.72 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.50.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

