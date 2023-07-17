Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Newmark Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 69,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 18,293 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 501,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 106,823 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 1,662,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 368,406 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group Trading Down 2.1 %

NMRK opened at $6.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.71. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $520.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on NMRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

About Newmark Group

(Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

