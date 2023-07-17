Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 11,085 AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,911,000 after buying an additional 1,115,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 16.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,938,000 after buying an additional 791,261 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,199 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,895,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 14.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,538,000 after purchasing an additional 424,435 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.94.

In related news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,306,912.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,449,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $940,434,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,089,762 shares of company stock valued at $683,196,433. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin stock opened at $28.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.88.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $715.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.58 million. On average, analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

