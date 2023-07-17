Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 11,467 Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Conduent by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Conduent by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CNDT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conduent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Conduent Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $3.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40. Conduent Incorporated has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

In other Conduent news, CFO Stephen Henry Wood purchased 33,373 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,119.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 697,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,043. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Conduent news, CFO Stephen Henry Wood bought 33,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $100,119.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 697,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,043. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 34,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $100,156.38. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,447,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,032,222.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Conduent

(Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.